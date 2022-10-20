Govt removing officials in fear of losing power: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is removing the government officials from their jobs due to the anxiety of losing power.

"They (govt) have become very nervous. The government is so anxious that they have started removing the officials …out of fear of losing power,” he said

In the context of sending some of the officials on forced retirement, the BNP secretary general made the remarks while addressing a rally in front of the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units organised the rally to protest the police attacks on party leaders and activists, their arrests and harassment in ‘false’ cases.