Fakhrul castigates govt for endangering workers’ lives

Fakhrul alleged that the government is least bothered about the sufferings of people and their lives and livelihoods as it is not elected by them.

"This is the high time to stand up against this misrule. We have to stand up against this monstrous regime that has been running the country without public mandate,” he said.

The BNP leader said a truly democratic government must be established to 'restore' people’s rights. "We all have to work together and move forward to make it happen.”

Fakhrul recalled the contributions of Mannan to the country and BNP as an honest and responsible politician.

Mannan, who served as the state minister for civil aviation and tourism from 1991 to 1996, died on 4 August last year at the age of 78.