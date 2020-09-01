Fakhrul expects extension of Khaleda’s temporary release

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday hoped that good sense will prevail upon the government to consider the application submitted by her family seeking extension of the temporary release of chairperson Khaleda Zia.

“We’ve always been saying Begum Khaleda Zia was convicted unfairly in false cases. She deserved bail, not punishment,” he said.

The BNP leader further said, “We hope good sense will prevail upon the government to free Begum Khaleda Zia.”