Fakhrul expects extension of Khaleda’s temporary release

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday hoped that good sense will prevail upon the government to consider the application submitted by her family seeking extension of the temporary release of chairperson Khaleda Zia.
“We’ve always been saying Begum Khaleda Zia was convicted unfairly in false cases. She deserved bail, not punishment,” he said.
The BNP leader further said, “We hope good sense will prevail upon the government to free Begum Khaleda Zia.”
He made the remarks while talking to newsmen after placing wreaths at party founder Ziaur Rahman's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave, marking the 42nd founding anniversary of the BNP, the main opposition of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
The executive order for her release was passed on two conditions -- receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country. She has been staying at her Gulshan residence since she has been freed
On Monday, law minister Anisul Huq said the government will take the decision on extending BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s temporary release after considering her health condition and reviewing her family’s application.
As the six-month suspension of her sentences in two graft cases will expire on 24 September, Khaleda Zia's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted the application to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 25 August. That was later sent to the law ministry.
On 25 March, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application of her family.
The executive order for her release was passed on two conditions -- receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country. She has been staying at her Gulshan residence since she has been freed.
A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her health condition.
Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka central jail after she had been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.