Hanif blames education system for fanaticism

Speaking as the main speaker at the event, Mahbubul Alam Hanif said the number of religious bigots is higher than the number of pious people in the country and the education system is the main reason for it.
The Awami League leader said if the nation is not enlightened with education, fanaticism will arise and that is usual and that has been happening.
Historically, politics was the main reason of communal violence everywhere in Bangladesh and India, he said adding religion is still being used politically.