Hanif blames education system for fanaticism

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said the number of fanatics are higher than the pious people due to the education system in the country.

He has also identified five reasons behind the communalism in Bangladesh. These are limitation of education system, political use of religion, decrease in practice of folk culture, no government control over social media and degradation of moral values.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif made the remarks while addressing a roundtable discussion titled “our role in prevention of communalism and militancy” organised by ‘Gourab 71’ at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) in Dhaka on Thursday.

Speaking as the main speaker at the event, Mahbubul Alam Hanif said the number of religious bigots is higher than the number of pious people in the country and the education system is the main reason for it.

The Awami League leader said if the nation is not enlightened with education, fanaticism will arise and that is usual and that has been happening.

Historically, politics was the main reason of communal violence everywhere in Bangladesh and India, he said adding religion is still being used politically.

