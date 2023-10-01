'People express no-confidence, govt has no right to stay in power'

Abdul Moyeen Khan, standing committee member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has expressed grave concern about the state of democracy in the country. He said, “The government has deprived the people of the entire country of democracy. The people's right to speak has been taken away.”
He criticised the ruling party, alleging they have established an authoritarian BaKSAL model in the country, where they expect blind compliance to whatever the Awami League dictates, believing the entire population of 180 million will accept.
He stressed, “The people of Bangladesh want to regain their voting rights. The people of the country have expressed no confidence in the government today. Therefore the government has no right to remain in power.”
Abdul Moyeen Khan made these remarks as the chief guest during the opening phase of BNP's road march programme in Trishal, Mymensingh, which commenced at 11:30 am this Sunday. Following his speech, the road march set off from Bogar Bazar in Trishal Upazila, proceeding along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway towards Kishoreganj.
Mymensingh South District BNP organised a street gathering at Bogar Bazar to kick off their road march. Nazrul Islam Khan, another member of BNP's standing committee, stated that the purpose of the road march was to engage the public in BNP's one-point movement. He emphasised that their peaceful movement was being impeded. He further asserted, "Our demand is singular: since the people of the country did not elect this government through voting, the government has no right to remain in power."
Referring to the court's verdict, Nazrul Islam Khan remarked, "Awami League distorted the High Court's judgment and amended the law to suit their interests. When we advocate for a caretaker government, the government cites the constitution. Yet, in 1996, when the Awami League sought a caretaker government, there was no mention of a caretaker government in the constitution either."
Nazrul Islam Khan also remarked, "During our tenure, there was no such thing as 'Begumpara,' there was no 'second home' facility, and there was no 'Gulshan-3' in Dubai. We haven't heard of this before. The government knows who sends the hard-earned money of the country's taxpayers abroad, yet they do not bring them to book."
BNP joint secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal issued a warning, "I am warning those who will obstruct the peaceful programme; they will be remembered for a long time."
According to party sources, the road march from Bogar Bazar will end at Kishoreganj bypass. During this 114 km road march, meetings will be held at Churkhai on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, China junction on Mymensingh-Kishorganj highway, Shambhuganj, Ishwarganj, and Kishoreganj.
BNP is presently organising rallies, conferences of professionals, and regional road marches in and around the capital Dhaka as part of the one-point movement, demanding the resignation of the government. This 15-day programme, which commenced on 19 September, is scheduled to conclude on 5 October with a road march from Cumilla through Feni to Mirsarai, ending in Chattogram. According to party sources, the next programme may be announced during the rally following the road march in Chattogram.