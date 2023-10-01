'People express no-confidence, govt has no right to stay in power'

Abdul Moyeen Khan, standing committee member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has expressed grave concern about the state of democracy in the country. He said, “The government has deprived the people of the entire country of democracy. The people's right to speak has been taken away.”

He criticised the ruling party, alleging they have established an authoritarian BaKSAL model in the country, where they expect blind compliance to whatever the Awami League dictates, believing the entire population of 180 million will accept.

He stressed, “The people of Bangladesh want to regain their voting rights. The people of the country have expressed no confidence in the government today. Therefore the government has no right to remain in power.”