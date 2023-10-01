Which way will politics head in October?

Despite pressure from international quarters increasing, the ruling quarters will take a hard stance in the political arena. Several leaders at the policymaking level of Awami League have said, four months after the announcement of the US visa policy, its implementation is said to have begun. These steps by the US have put pressure on the government. The government is having to be extra alert to ensure this does not dampen the morale of the administration and law enforcement. But Awami League feels that as a result of their 15 consecutive years in power, they have firm support within the administration and other sectors. They believe this support will not wane very easily and this is a big strength for the Awami League government.

Awami League central leader A Arafat, speaking to Prothom Alo, said it is not a matter of pressure. After all, the government is headed towards a free and fair election.

But the condition of the economy has placed pressure on the government. The prices of essentials have spiraled. The media is replete with reports on irregularities in the financial section, including in the banks. The situation has evoked anger among the people. Many of the AL leaders do not deny this. Some of them feels that the economic situation has hit the government hard and the ruling party is trying to take advantage of this too.

Meanwhile, though AL leaders feel that BNP’s movement hasn’t been able to put pressure on them till now, they also say that BNP will go all out to thwart the election for the sake of their own existence. If there is no election, a constitutional crisis will emerge. That will put the government into a difficult situation. These matters are being discussed by AL’s top leaders.

Given pressure from various quarters and the reality of the situation, there is no alternative for the government other then the election. That is why they are talking about tackling BNP’s movement in October politically and with the administration. The party has already announced that up until the election schedule is announced, they will hold political programmes every day and guard the government. The party leaders are now saying, no matter what programme BNP has in October, they will come up with counter programmes on the same day and at the same time. If the opposition programmes are not peaceful, Awami League and its associate organisations will resist them.

Awami League leaders feel that they must have the election at any cost. They will take the advice of any party or quarter regarding a free and fair election under the Sheikh Hasina government. But they will maintain a hard line against any activities against the election.

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir