Awami League wants to keep BNP under ‘control’

AL does not think the raid in BNP’s central office and arrest of the party leaders over 10 December rally harmed them much. They think although these actions drew some flak home and abroad, but the criticism somewhat dissipated for allowing BNP to hold its rally peacefully.

They think a slack in AL rank and file appeared due to being in power for 14 years at a stretch. Also the party is beset with intra-party conflict. But the party men have taken to streets forgetting all internal conflicts once the BNP had started to hold its divisional rallies. AL leadership considers this a big success.

AL had sensed beforehand that BNP lawmakers might resign. But they are not considering it as a big concern due to their own brute majority and Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) presence in the House.

But there is a discussion in the party that western countries might consider the BNP lawmakers’ resignation as an ‘issue’. Moreover, absence of BNP lawmakers would increase the JaPa’s bargain power with the government. The party would try to intensify pressure on the government over the application it had submitted to make the party chairman GM Quader opposition leader in parliament. JaPa’s ‘chief patron’ Roushan Ershad is currently the opposition leader since the beginning of this (11th) parliament.

AL thinks BNP would suffer more due to resignation of its lawmakers. The party sources said it has a plan to include BNP in the polls-time government as part of its effort to bring the party to polls. Now the possibility has somewhat waned due to resignation of the lawmakers.