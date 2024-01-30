Corruption is found everywhere but Bangladesh being blamed: Quader
Quader also said error-free democracy is not found anywhere in the world and Bangladesh’s democracy will not be flawless overnight
The government does not pay heed to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023, announced by Transparency International (TI), where Bangladesh ranked 149th out of 180 countries, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Tuesday.
“This type of agency (TI) has some political interest and it is a guard to protect the interest of any alliance or some countries in such a situation where conflict of power is prevailing worldwide,” he told a press conference at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office in the city.
Quader, also the AL general secretary, said the TI announces such an index to protect someone’s interest and the agency did it in the past too.
Claiming that the government is working to protect the interests of the country’s people, he said corruption is the way of life across the world now and it is not a matter of Bangladesh only.
“Corruption - more or less - is found around the world but the way Bangladesh is being blamed is not true at all,” he added.
Speaking about the black flag procession of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the AL general secretary said the procession is a part of BNP’s deep-rooted conspiracy.
The law enforcing agencies will take action if the BNP men try to resort to violence in the name of black flag procession, he said.
Terming the BNP’s black flag programme an anti-people one, he said it is a deep conspiracy against the country’s democratic progress.
“If this programme is not withdrawn, the Awami League will be on the streets to protect the lives and property of the country’s people. In case of violence, the law enforcing agencies will perform their duty,” he warned.
Quader said error-free democracy is not found anywhere in the world and Bangladesh’s democracy will not be flawless overnight.
The arson terrorism BNP is carrying out in the country is making the journey of its democracy uneven here, he claimed, adding that none of those who greeted the new government and even the United States called the Bangladesh’s election a flawed one.
The AL general secretary said Washington had a reaction over free and fair elections but the US ambassador in Dhaka congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and pledged to work closely with Bangladesh on its march to democracy.
European countries have also pledged to work together with Bangladesh, while the UN Secretary-General greeted the prime minister too, he informed the media.
About the postponement of the AL’s programme, Quader said the AL has suspended its programme as it did not get permission of holding the programme from the police.
About the size of the cabinet, he said if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants, she may add more members to the cabinet.
AL organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and Afzal Hossain, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, deputy publicity and publication affairs secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present.