Corruption is found everywhere but Bangladesh being blamed: Quader

The government does not pay heed to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023, announced by Transparency International (TI), where Bangladesh ranked 149th out of 180 countries, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Tuesday.

“This type of agency (TI) has some political interest and it is a guard to protect the interest of any alliance or some countries in such a situation where conflict of power is prevailing worldwide,” he told a press conference at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office in the city.