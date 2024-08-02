‘Law enforcement agencies instructed not to harass or detain students unnecessarily’

Claiming that the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, Quader said students are not the opponent of the government in any situation.

“A notification was issued soon after the court verdict. Still, a vested quarter is trying to gain interest by playing the government-versus-students game. It carried out destruction capitalising on the students,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the scope of the judicial probe commission has been extended for proper investigation of each killing.

“Three judges have been appointed. Any country or organisation, including the United Nations (UN), can join the probe. The government will welcome those,” he added.