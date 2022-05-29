Freedom fighters demand expulsion of AL leader in Gaibandha

Enraged over threats to a fellow war hero, several liberation war veterans took to the streets calling for expulsion of a newly inducted Awami League leader named Mohibul Hasan Mukit, who is accused of forcing a freedom fighter to speak in favour of his father, who is a known Jamaat sympathiser, UNB reports.

Holding a human chain, under the banner of “War Heroes of Palashbari”, they demanded the immediate removal of Mohibul Hasan, who has been elected as the organising secretary of the newly announced Palashbari upazila Awami League unit, from the post.