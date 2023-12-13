BNP displeased with lack of coordination

After the BNP's grand rally was foiled by clashes between BNP leaders and the law enforcers on 28 October, the party has enforced blockades for 20 days in ten phases and hartals for four days in three phases.

These programmes continued for for one and half months and now a slackness has emerged.

As the voting day is nearing, disappointment among the leaders and activists has been increasing.

BNP sources said the party will continue tough programmes until the election.

The 36-hour nationwide blockade from today, Tuesday, has been called by the BNP and marks the eleventh round of such blockades, scheduled to conclude at 6:00 pm tomorrow, Wednesday. This would be blockades for 22 days in eleven phases.

BNP leaders said the party programme may become lax come due repression by the government. However, the time has not ended. Time will remain till 7 January, election day. There will be results if the programmes can be continued till the date.