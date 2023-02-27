Jatiya Party opposing govt just for show

Leading members of Bangladesh Jatiya Party have said they will actively oppose the government in the buildup to the next general election but it would be mostly for show as they have no intention to join the anti-government movement which BNP and other opposition parties are currently running.

Majority of the party leaders had this view during a joint meeting called by the party chairman GM Quader on Sunday where JaPa co-chairmen, presidium members and parliament members were present.