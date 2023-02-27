Jatiya Party opposing govt just for show

JaPa leaders said their main goal right now is to take part in the forthcoming elections with a united front and maintain their position as the main opposition party in the parliament.
To do so, the party plans to release statements against the government and hold processions. But they will not join the protest for holding the election under a care-taker government, which the party claims can’t ensure a free and fair election.
“We don’t have a conflict with the government. We are opposing just for show,” JaPa co-chairman and parliament member Kazi Firoz Rashid told Prothom Alo.
Rashid also said that the party needs to actually start playing the role of the opposition party. Only then they can gain the faith of the people.
Party sources have said that JaPa are working on a new formula for the next election where they will propose holding the election under the current government and the election commission.
GM Quader told Prothom Alo, “We have always said, a fair election can never be held under an authoritarian government. Without forming a caretaker government, we can hold a free and fair election by making some changes in the constitution. We are working on a proposal like that.”
“We are holding a meeting like this after four months. Everyone agreed that Jatiya Party needs to distinct itself in politics,” he added.
Sunday’s meeting was the first time in four months Quader participated in a party programme after a temporary ban from the court followed by a petition filed by former JaPa parliament member Ziaul Haque Mridha last year.
The High Court stayed the lower court’s order on 5 February, freeing Quader to rejoin party activities.