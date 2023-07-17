AL leader defends ballot rigging by people wearing ‘boat’ badges

When this correspondent asked him about the votes cast at this centre being more than other four centres of Gulshan Model School and College as people with 'boat' badges had entered the centre, Ferdous Kabir smilingly said, “Show me a place where this does not happen. This happens even in the union parishad election.”

He, however, said they could not completely work according to their own liking as the election commission was monitoring the voting through CCTV from the commission’s office.

While leaving the centre, an elderly voter told Prothom Alo, “Everyone inside the centre are people of 'boat'. They are doing everything as per their wishes.”

Speaking about ballot rigging by people wearing 'boat' badges, the centre’s presiding officer Babul Chandra Saha told Prothom Alo, “I didn’t notice.”

At Centre 64 of Gulshan Model School and College, the number of votes cast as of 3:00 pm was 260 (10 per cent). The number of voters at the centre was 2,589. The number was 148 as of 12:00 pm. Only 20 votes were cast there in the first hour.