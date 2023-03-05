BNP continues ill-efforts to make electoral process questionable: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has been continuing its ill-efforts to make the country’s elections and electoral process questionable.

“Following its usual tricks, the BNP has started its ill-efforts to the elections and electoral process questionable. As per the constitutional provisions, elections will be held in the country in time,” he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, reiterated that the next national elections would be held in line with the country’s constitution.

BNP leaders should understand that there will be no result by trying to halt the elections and make the electoral process questionable, while the state power will be changed with people’s mandate in constitutional way, he said.