Others should learn human rights from Bangladesh: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has ruled out the rights organisations’ allegations over harassment, torture, and imprisonment of the political opponents before the national election in Bangladesh.
He also claimed that the opponents and dissenters who are being brought to book are actually terrorists and their involvement with sabotage activities has been substantiated through images and video footage.
“Others need to learn human rights from Bangladesh,” he said while talking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Tuesday evening.
He said no leaders and activists from the opposition parties are being harassed due to political rivalry.
“Not a single one from the opposition party is being harassed and tortured. Those who are terrorists, torch people’s residences, who have been caught while setting fire to public and private properties, particularly buses, trains, and trucks, who burn the people, are being brought to book,” he added.
The foreign minister repeatedly termed the arrestees as ‘terrorist’ and said they should give up their involvement with terrorism immediately and attach themselves with political activities.
Regarding the recent concerns of human rights bodies, he said Bangladesh, in comparison with other nations, is an ideal state in terms of human rights. When people get killed anytime at malls, clubs, and schools in the developed world, Bangladesh records no incidents of attack and killing at mosques, shopping malls, or clubs. Nobody is killed here without trial.
Responding to another query, the minister claimed that there is no tension in the relationship with the United States as the slight misunderstandings have already been settled.
Is there any failure of the foreign ministry under his leadership during the last five years, AK Abdul Momen, in response, said they achieved many successes, but he was unaware of any failures.
A reporter pointed out the non-implementation of Rohingya repatriation and asked the minister whether it would be considered a failure for the ministry.
However, the minister refused to admit it as a failure, saying “No, this is not actually a failure. We hope the Rohingyas will repatriate anytime.”