Progressive student organisations demonstrate in Shahbagh

Right after that, another procession under the banner of Progressive Student Organisations was brought from Kataban. As soon as it reached Shahbagh, the police tried to obstruct them. Later, the procession moved towards Karwan Bazar.

The half-day hartal called by the Left Democratic Alliance has been going on since 6.00am demanding reduction in the prices of fuel oil, urea fertiliser, daily essentials including food, decreasing transport fare and stopping the process of increasing the price of electricity and gas.

Ahead of this hartal, a number of members of law-enforcement agencies have been deployed at the Shahbagh intersection since dawn.