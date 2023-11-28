BNP expells Abu Jafar and Ekramuzzaman

BNP has expelled party chairperson's advisory council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and executive committee member Shah Md Abu Jafar.
These two leaders were expelled on charges of 'activities against the discipline of the party' according to a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.
The press release says Ekramuzzaman and Abu Jafar have been expelled from all the posts including the primary membership on the specific allegation of involvement in the activities against the discipline of the party.
Shah Md Abu Jafar joined the newly-launched BNM, and took charge as acting president. He wants to contest the 12th parliamentary election.
Abu Jafar became MP with the boat symbol from Faridpur-1 in 1979. Later, he joined the Jatiya Party and became MP with plough symbol in 1986 and 1988. He joined the BNP in 2003 from the Jatiya Party. He became MP with a sheaf symbol in the by-election from Faridpur-1 in 2005.
Ekramuzzaman collected nomination papers from the returning officer to contest the upcoming election from Brahmanbaria-1.
Ekramuzzaman, a resident of Nasirnagar upazila, contested the 8th parliamentary election as an independent candidate and also contested the 9th and 11th parliamentary elections with sheaf symbol, nominated by BNP.
He is the managing director of RAK Ceramic.