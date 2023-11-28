BNP expells Abu Jafar and Ekramuzzaman

BNP has expelled party chairperson's advisory council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and executive committee member Shah Md Abu Jafar.

These two leaders were expelled on charges of 'activities against the discipline of the party' according to a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.

The press release says Ekramuzzaman and Abu Jafar have been expelled from all the posts including the primary membership on the specific allegation of involvement in the activities against the discipline of the party.

Shah Md Abu Jafar joined the newly-launched BNM, and took charge as acting president. He wants to contest the 12th parliamentary election.