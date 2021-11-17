Govt attitude towards Khaleda's treatment 'inhumane': Manna

Manna made the remarks while talking to reporters at Evercare Hospital. Manna went to the hospital to visit ailing Khaleda, but he could not meet her as she has been staying in CCU.
He talked to Khaleda’s medical team member physician AZM Zahid Hossain about her health.
"It’s difficult to visit Khaleda Zia as she has been in ICU. However, I talked to Zahid Hossain. He didn’t tell me everything, but I could understand many things from his face. It’s clear to me there’s no such scope here to ensure the medical treatment that Begum Khaleda Zia needs now,” Manna said.
Referring to Khaleda’s family’s repeated appeals to the government seeking its permission to send her abroad, he said the government is saying they are humane, but they are not allowing Khaleda to go abroad for treatment. Is this the sign of humanity?
He recalled that a physician was flown in Bangladesh for the treatment of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader while the president, prime minister and senior ruling party leaders received treatment abroad at different times. “Why’re you creating so many obstacles to her (Khaleda) treatment?”
The Nagorik Oikya chief said Khaleda has been pushed towards death. “She should be sent abroad immediately."
He called upon people, all other political parties, social organisations and civil society members having the conscience to mount pressure on the government so that it is forced to allow her to go aboard forthwith.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.