Govt celebrating Golden Jubilee without people, Freedom Fighters: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Independence keeping people and freedom fighters away, reports news agency UNB.

"The government is celebrating the Golden Jubilee without people as it's become isolated from them. The Freedom Fighters also have no place in the programmes of government's Golden Jubilee celebrations," he said.

The BNP leader also said only foreign guests are coming to Bangladesh to celebrate the Golden Jubilee and they are being told and shown that the country is on the crest of development.

Fakhrul was talking to reporters after visiting BNP joint secretary general Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel at Holy Family Hospital in the city. Sohel has been receiving treatment at the hospital as he was injured during a clash with police in front of the National Press Club on 28 February.