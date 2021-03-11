Govt enacted Digital Security Act to cling to power: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the incumbent Awami League government had enacted the Digital Security Act to cling to power by force.

He also said the government has assumed power through voting in the night before the election day by illegally using the state machineries.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a rally in front of National Press Club on Thursday.

BNP’s Dhaka city south and north units jointly organised the rally protesting against the move to revoke former president Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry award and spreading of false propaganda against him, demanding the annulment of the Digital Security Act and protesting against the deaths of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir.