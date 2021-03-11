Govt enacted Digital Security Act to cling to power: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the incumbent Awami League government had enacted the Digital Security Act to cling to power by force.
He also said the government has assumed power through voting in the night before the election day by illegally using the state machineries.
Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a rally in front of National Press Club on Thursday.
BNP’s Dhaka city south and north units jointly organised the rally protesting against the move to revoke former president Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry award and spreading of false propaganda against him, demanding the annulment of the Digital Security Act and protesting against the deaths of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir.
Speaking at the rally as chief guest, the BNP leader said the current government is not a democratic one elected by the people. They usurped the power by using state power.
He also said the infamous DSA has been used to take away people’s freedom of speech. The DSA is being used to ensure the government’s stay in power.
Fakhrul said the government has illegally jailed BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and kept Tarique Rahman exiled.
“Cases have been filed against 3.5 million people. Over 700 people, who don’t have any political affiliation, have been detained under the Digital Security Act. Cartoonist Kishore has been mercilessly tortured. Mushtaq Ahmed has been killed in custody. I want to thank cartoonist Kishore for filing a case today against the brutal torture on him.” Fakhrul said.
The BNP leader urged the government to repeal the DSA immediately and free all the people detained under the law.
He also asked the government to free Khaleda Zia and withdraw the cases against Tarique Rahman and withdraw fake cases against 3.5 million people.
Mirza Fakhrul also demanded a new election commission be formed replacing the current one saying the incumbent commission has completely destroyed the electoral systems of the country.
During the rally, a huge number of policemen were deployed in the press club area. The movement of vehicles was also halted at that moment.
He also asked the government why they fear so much. “Why do you obstruct our activists despite giving the permission of the rally. Because you know you would not be able to cling to power if the people awake.”
BNP chairperson’s advisor Amanullah Aman alleged that the authorities has blocked various roads of the city to obstruct the people from participating in the rally.
Presided over by BNP Dhaka city south’s president Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, party’s assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad, international affairs secretary Nazimuddin Alam, among others, spoke at the rally.
Following the rally, BNP men brought out a procession that paraded towards its central office at Naya Paltan.