Govt lost control over market: Mirza Fakhrul

The country is now experiencing a silent ‘famine' due to the soaring prices of essentials, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Speaking at a rally in front of the National Press Club, he also alleged that the government has lost full control over the market due to the influence of the ruling party-backed business syndicates, reports UNB.

“A genuine silent famine is now prevailing across the country. People are standing in queues behind the TBC trucks wearing masks. They’re collecting one litre of oil or some pulse or rice amid hassles and tussles,” the BNP leader said.