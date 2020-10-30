Govt statistics on economic growth are false: Fakhrul

The government statistics on national growth are false, commented Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was speaking at a seminar on Friday morning, highlighting the country's economic situation.

He said, "Today India admits that its growth had dropped by 10 per cent. But here the government lies that growth has gone up by 8 to 10 per cent. Just imagine how irresponsible a government can be to lie to the people."

"Why? Because they have no link with the people. This government is completely isolated from the people and so have no responsibility to towards the people."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government lies at every step. From the very beginning we said their 'stimulus' was a farce. They said they were providing stimulus. They are giving it from the banks, that is, 87 per cent from the banks. Those will receive it as the banks please. So what happens? Those who have no links with the government, have no transactions with the banks, they will not receive any stimulus. So our informal sector is wiped out, they have lost their capital. It is even worse for the rural economy. The same is happening in the urban economy. The government is covering this up, lying."