Things to be clear within days: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the current situation in Bangladesh as 'terrible' and said everything, including the future of independence, sovereignty, and democratic rights, now depends on developments in the next few days.
Addressing an event at the National Press Club on Wednesday, he warned that the entire nation may find its existence at stake if the prevailing situation does not improve. The programme commemorated former BNP leader late ASM Hannan Shah.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged everyone to gain more strength, gear up their movement in the streets, and engage the commoners to attain the ultimate goal.
Victory will come once the people from all walks of life take to the streets, he added.
He reiterated their stance on refraining from any elections under the Awami League government, saying that neither the people nor the political parties will participate in any elections under Sheikh Hasina.
Attempt to split BNP
The BNP secretary general alleged that the ruling party, being politically bankrupt, is now trying to split the BNP. "Their political bankruptcy has reached such a level that they are now attempting to split a party. When one party feels weak, it tries to break others."
Regarding the Trinamool BNP, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party is making an effort to cause trouble by forming new parties with rebel and expelled BNP members.
"We want to say categorically that these efforts will bear no fruit," he said, adding that the people have made up their minds for a free, fair, and inclusive election under a neutral government.
BNP cannot be suppressed
Mirza Fakhrul said as a political party, they are doing their part to reinstate the people's rights .
"We have been on the streets for almost a year, lost 22 young leaders in police firing, seen many leaders and activists face lawsuits, and endure imprisonment. Still, they could not suppress us and will not be able to do so," he added.
Referring to the BNP's ongoing road march programme, Mirza Fakhrul noted that people are participating spontaneously and expressing their demand for the government's downfall.