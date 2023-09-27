Things to be clear within days: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the current situation in Bangladesh as 'terrible' and said everything, including the future of independence, sovereignty, and democratic rights, now depends on developments in the next few days.

Addressing an event at the National Press Club on Wednesday, he warned that the entire nation may find its existence at stake if the prevailing situation does not improve. The programme commemorated former BNP leader late ASM Hannan Shah.