BNP leaders wake up and rush to court every day

Another standing committee member Selima Rahman faces 4 cases. Recently charges have been drawn up in connection to a bus being set on fire. An ACC case against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is underway.

The ACC case against the party’s vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman is at the final stage. Seven of their eight witnesses in this case under Dhaka’s divisional special judge court, have given their deposition.

The date to pass the verdict in the case on charges of sabotage, against BNP vice chairman Md Shahjahan, the chairperson’s advisor Habibur Rahman and the Oikya Front candidate (under the sheaf of paddy symbol) in the 2018 election Ahsan Habib, has been fixed for 27 September.

Hearing of the witnesses in 10 cases against Khaleda Zia’s special assistant Shimul Biswas is proceeding speedily. He has to appear in court almost every day. He was last seen going to court even on Thursday and Sunday. Witness deposition in the give cases against BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir is at the last stages. There are 50 cases against organising secretary (Rajshahi) Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar and witness deposition in 10 is in the final stages.

There are 80 cases against Dhaka city south BNP convenor Abdus Salam and witness statements have been taken in 10. Acting member secretary of the same committee Tanveer Ahmed faces 127 cases. His lawyer Abdur Razzak told Prothom Alo witness deposition is underway in at least 50 of these cases. There are around 150 cases against Tanveer’s father, former member of parliament Salahuddin Ahmed. Of these, witnesses are being heard in 60. Both of them are brought to court from jail regularly.

Sources say that from 2013 till 2015m the state has drawn up over 200 cases in various charges including setting fire to buses and exploding crude bombs in Dhaka. Witnesses in these cases are being brought to give their statements regularly in order to settle the cases speedily.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and BNP vice chairman Zainul Abedin said, “In the 50 years of my legal profession I have never seen any government lodging 300 to 400 cases against a political leader.” He alleged that the government is using the court to disqualify BNP leaders from contesting in the election. The deposition of witnesses is even being taken after dark in recent times.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin, however, told Prothom Alo, “What the BNP leaders are saying is not true. The state prosecution is bringing forward witnesses in order to settle cases that have been pending for a few years. The state prosecution isn’t working to settle any cases against BNP leaders.”