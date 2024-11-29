There should be no interference in press freedom: Zonayed Saki
Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki on Friday said there should be no interference in the press freedom, people’s thinking, conscience and right to opinion.
“There should be no interference in the freedom of press, people’s thinking, conscience and right to opinion. Criticise the newspaper, everyone has that right. But attacking the newspaper office or something like that creates a perception around the world as if there is no press freedom in this country. This won’t bode well for us,” warned Zonayed Saki.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a mass dialogue at CRB Ground in Chattogram in the afternoon.
Chattogram unit of Ganosamhati Andolan organised the dialogue titled “Mass dialogue to establish a new political settlement for democratic transformation of the state”.
Over 500 leaders and activists of the party from Chattogram, Feni and other districts and upazilas attended the event.
Speaking about the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram, Saki said, “Saiful Islam was killed in a planned way. The Awami League and ISKCON men under the banner of ISKCON killed him. The banner of ISKCON was used so that the blame goes to the people of the Hindu community and the Muslims carry out attacks out of grievances, and they could send the photographs to the US.”
He stated, “We saw acclaimed media like Reuters carried a report that said the lawyer of Chinmoy Das has been killed. This is their plan. The image of Bangladesh is being presented to the western countries in such a way that the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other communities are not safe here.”
Expressing that staying in India, Sheikh Hasina has been conspiring to destroy Bangladesh, Zonayed Saki said, “You have thwarted their plot. You did not let any attack be carried out in Chattogram. As no attack is being carried out, the Awami League activists themselves are attacking the people of Hindu community now. I have heard there was an attempt to carry out an attack even today (Friday). That is why we need to forge a united measure to prevent those. Those who would attack the people of Hindu community are aides of the fascist and agents of local and foreign plotters. They want to destroy the uprising in Bangladesh and this government.”
Zonayed Saki contends there could be such elements within the government too, since many of their aides are still there hiding in various departments. They have to be identified and brought to book.
Mentioning the people as the centre of power, the Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator said there should be laws to ensure accountability of the people’s representatives to the people. For this there has to be the constitution and laws. Article 70 of the existing constitution has to be amended. Only the government will not appoint people in the constitutional posts. Instead, the governing party, the opposition and the judiciary will appoint their representatives, so that no partisan person could be appointed there. The judiciary must be made independent.
Indicating the government, Zonayed Saki said, “Maybe the interim government could not perform up to the people’s expected level as of now, we are criticising the government for that. Despite that, this interim government has been trying to carry out its responsibilities aligning with the interests of the people. We will criticise them and at the same time help them. A democratic constitution, reforms of the state and its laws and democratic elections are required for a new political settlement.”
He called on everyone to be united to form such a democratic force.
The dialogue was chaired by Ganosamhati Andolan’s Chattogram district unit coordinator Hasan Maruf.
Other speakers at the event also put emphasis on unity to work so that no autocratic force could usurp power in the new Bangladesh achieved through a mass-uprising.