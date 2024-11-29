There should be no interference in press freedom: Zonayed Saki

Expressing that staying in India, Sheikh Hasina has been conspiring to destroy Bangladesh, Zonayed Saki said, “You have thwarted their plot. You did not let any attack be carried out in Chattogram. As no attack is being carried out, the Awami League activists themselves are attacking the people of Hindu community now. I have heard there was an attempt to carry out an attack even today (Friday). That is why we need to forge a united measure to prevent those. Those who would attack the people of Hindu community are aides of the fascist and agents of local and foreign plotters. They want to destroy the uprising in Bangladesh and this government.”

Zonayed Saki contends there could be such elements within the government too, since many of their aides are still there hiding in various departments. They have to be identified and brought to book.

Mentioning the people as the centre of power, the Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator said there should be laws to ensure accountability of the people’s representatives to the people. For this there has to be the constitution and laws. Article 70 of the existing constitution has to be amended. Only the government will not appoint people in the constitutional posts. Instead, the governing party, the opposition and the judiciary will appoint their representatives, so that no partisan person could be appointed there. The judiciary must be made independent.