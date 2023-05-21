Awami League shifts its stance on Olama League

At the event held at the Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka, Quader gave various instructions, saying, "Don't earn a bad name through extortion. It has happened in the past. You know many have done this. When you hold a program and don't have money, tell me. I will personally inform the leader (Sheikh Hasina), and she will fulfill all your demands. We want to develop the Olama League as a tested and disciplined organisation of Sheikh Hasina."

The Olama League has been trying to secure the status of an associate body of the ruling party for more than two decades. Earlier, the Olama League leaders made statements against women and the education policy. They described the Pahela Baishakh celebration as anti-Islamic, putting the ruling party in an uncomfortable state.

In 2018, Awami League made it clear through a statement that it has no connection with the Olama League.