They intercept the truck and start beating up

A pickup, carrying Shahidul Islam and around 60 other BNP men from Keshabpur upazila in Jashore, was entering the Khulna city through Sonadanga around 1:00am on Saturday.

Whenever they reached in front of the Sonadanga police station, they were barred and thrashed recklessly by dozens of people. Shahidul sustained injuries in his arms and legs and his fellow party man Ziaul Hasan received injuries in his head.

While sharing the horrific experience, Ziaul said, “It seems to be around 1:00 am. Whenever the vehicle (pickup) reached in front of the Sonadanga police station, we saw some people come running. They said, stop the vehicle. Then they started thrashing (us) with sticks without any conversation.”

Sonadanga is the lone entry point of the divisional city for the people coming from Jashore, Satkhira, Bagerhat, and other upazilas of Khulna. On Friday night, such incidents of sporadic attack were reported from the entry points, including Sonadanga. But the police said they know nothing about the incidents.