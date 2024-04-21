Majority of 45 BNP leaders will contest in upazila polls

Although BNP decided to boycott the upcoming upazila elections, the majority of its current and former leaders who submitted nomination papers are going to contest the polls defying the party decision. However, a section of the aspirants are still undecided as to whether they would finally contest or leave out of the race. Some of the BNP leaders want to wait till Monday, the last date for withdrawing nomination papers, to decide.

This picture was gleaned upon talking with 25 candidates belonging to the BNP. Many of them think they have a good chance of doing well in the elections.

A total of 150 upazila parishad will go to polls in the first phase on 8 May. It has been learnt that at least 45 current and former leaders of BNP are vying in the first phase polls as independent candidates. But the party’s standing committee, the highest decision making body, on Monday decided to boycott the upazila polls. This message has already been conveyed to the organizational units of the party.

Most of these candidates Prothom Alo talked to are former leaders of BNP. Only a niggling number of current leaders are vying for the upazila parishad polls. Md Anowar Hossain Master is former secretary of Sarail upazila BNP and acting head master of Sarail Pilot Girls High School. He told Prothom Alo, “I was in the BNP's committee in the past and don’t currently hold any post in the party. The people want me to contest in the election, so I will run in the election.”

Nuruzzaman Laskar, general secretary of Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar upazila BNP, also submitted nomination form. He told Prothom Alo that he would withdraw his nomination paper since he is always respectful and loyal to the party’s decision.