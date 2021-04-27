Hefazat-e-Islam committees dissolved under pressure

Why did Junaid Babunagari have to dissolve the committee? In reply, Altaf Hossain said that he could not handle the pressure.

Altaf Hossain is a leader of Islami Oikkya Jote, an organisation of late Mufti Fazlul Haque Amini. He has good connections with certain quarters in the government. He was the assistant secretary general of Shah Ahmed Shafi’s committee of Hefazat. However, he was ousted from Junaid Babunagari’s committee. Altaf is also involved in the ongoing process of reorganising Hefazat-e-Islam with the supporters of Ahmad Shafi's son Anas Madani.

However, sources close to Junaid Babungari say that in addition to various administrative pressures, there was also pressure from a section of the organisation's leaders in Dhaka to dissolve the committees. Apart from this, a part of the leaders of Hathazari of the organisation also saw this as a way to avoid arrest. Added to this is the pressure of new cases filed against the members of Hefazat. Three more cases were filed with the Hathazari police station on Thursday in connection with the 26 March violence. Many committee members from Hathazari were accused. Babunagari was also accused in two of the cases.

However, one week ago, addressing the government Babunagari said, “Give me the name of the leaders, I will go to jail with them if needed.” Backtracking from his previous stance, he dissolved all the committees of Hefazat abruptly at 11.00pm on Sunday.