Hefazat in conflict, loses command over activists

Some leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh claimed that they had lost command over their subordinates during the violence centered on demonstrations and hartal (general strike) against the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent Bangladesh visit.

Their anti-Modi campaign lacked organised plan by the high command, they said.

According to the Hefazat leaders, a tense situation arose on 26 March when ruling party men and police attacked them after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

When the news spread across the country, aggrieved madrassa students–the core activists of Hefazat at Hathazari of Chattogram and Brahmanbaria locked in clashes with police. The situation went out of Hefazat’s reins as the clashes turned fatal.

Given the previous cases of Hathazari and Brahmanbaria, analysts observed that Hefazat’s madrasa students were not following the high command like before.

Hathazari Madrassa (Islamic educational institution) is considered as the central office of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh. Hefazat amir Junaid Babunagari teaches in the madrasa.

The central leaders, ordering their students to retreat, failed to check the vandalism on 26 March. The violence left at least four protesters dead.

Brahmanbaria bore the highest cost of the mayhem. Hefazat supporters carried out arson attacks at several public and private offices including police station, railway station, press club and cultural center during their three-day protest that left at least 12 dead.

One certain Hefazat leader, preferring to be anonymous, told Prothom Alo, “Previous cases suggest that most of the time, protest programmes at Hathazari and Brahmanbaria turn wild.”