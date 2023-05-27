BNP is in trouble over US visa policy: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is in trouble centering the new visa policy of the United States (US).

"Elections will be held in a free and fair manner (during the incumbent government's tenure). So, neither Awami League nor Sheikh Hasina has any headache over any visa policy or sanctions," he said.

Quader was addressing as the chief guest a protest rally organised by Dhaka City North AL at Madhya Badda this afternoon.