Network of militant organisations operating in country with BNP’s support: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman had planted the poisonous tree of communal politics and militancy in Bangladesh, reports news agency BSS.

“Conscientious people of the country are ashamed seeing the falsehood that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making over militancy and terrorism,” he said in a statement.