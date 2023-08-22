Govt staging ‘militancy drama’ to prove a point to Western world, India, alleges Mirza Fakhrul

“You have seen a few days ago … some innocent people from a locality were picked up saying they were militants arrested from deep inside a jungle. They need to do this as they want to show there is militancy and are militants in Bangladesh … only they are needed to curb this. This is their prime objective and they want to show this to the Western world and India,” said Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general further said, “We know them as militants … militant Awami League, this government is militant. Now they are killing general people, snatching their rights and destroying everything by forcing terrorism and militancy on them.”