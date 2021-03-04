HT Imam laid to rest

Prime minister’s political adviser HT Imam, who breathed his last in the early hours of today at the age of 82, was laid to his eternal rest with state honour at the Banani Graveyard in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

He was buried following his second namaz-e-janaza at Azad Masjid in Gulshan after Asr prayers while a contingent of policemen offered him the guard of honour before burial.

Earlier, Imam’s body was taken to his ancestral home at Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj by a helicopter while his first namaz-e-janaza was held at Ullapara Akbar Ali Government College ground there at 12 noon.

HT Imam’s son Tanveer Imam, Abdul Mamin Mandal, Zilla Parishad chairman Abdul Latif Biswas, acting president of Sirajganj district unit of AL KM Hossain Ali, acting general secretary Abdus Salam Talukder and deputy commissioner of Sirajganj Dr Faruk Ahmed joined the namaz-e-janaza, among others.

Later, Sirajganj district administration offered a guard of honour to one of the organizers of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Before the janaza, people from all strata, including leaders and activists of Ullapara Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, paid their rich tributes to HT Imam by placing floral wreaths on his coffin there.

Then his body was brought back to the capital by the same copter and kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm to allow people from all walks of life to pay their homage and have last glimpse on the cabinet secretary of the Mujibnagar Government during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.