BNP leaders finally enter Naya Paltan office, allege vandalism by police

He said the door of the party's chairperson room was broken and important documents went missing from there. They hold meetings on Skype in the party’s vice chairperson room. Nothing was found there -- monitor, CPU and important files.

The computer and CPU of the account section were lost. The drawer used for keeping money was found broken: money and cheque books were lost. The computer, CPU, printer, scanner and laptop were taken away. The offices of Chatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Krishak Dal, Mohila Dal and other associate bodies of the BNP were vandalised too, Emran Saleh claimed.

Bitterly condemning the incident, the BNP leader said the government destroyed the country, so did the BNP office to foil our movement.

When asked whether they will take any legal action over losing the important documents and equipment, Emran Saleh said they will first make a list of what belongings they have lost. Then they will decide what to do discussing the party's high-ups.