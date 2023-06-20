Nurul Haque, Rashed Khan relieved of duties

Gono Odhikar Parishad suspended its member secretary, Nurul Haque Nur, and joint convener, Rashed Khan, on charges of involving in anti-party activities.

Regarding the suspension, a press release signed by Gono Odhikar Parishad convener Reza Kibria and executive member of its central committee, Sahabuddin Shuvo, was issued on Tuesday night.

Along with that, Hasan Al Mamun, joint convener of the party, has been made new member secretary.

Earlier, the party's convener Reza Kibria was relieved of his duties for the same ground and Rashed Khan was made the acting convener -- a decision that was taken in a meeting chaired by Nurul Haque Nur on Monday.