IGP and DMP commissioner exceed limits of civility: BNP

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the allegation at a press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday afternoon.
He said, "We condemn, protest and hate the statements of police chief and Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief and demand their termination from job."
IGP Benazir Ahmed and DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam addressed an event organised by Police Service Association at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on 26 March.
Indicating BNP, Benazir Ahmed said, "Leaders of a political party are hiring lobbyists to impose sanctions on the country's economy, writing letters to stop GSP. You people are in politics for the people, yet you declare war against the people. You are acting against the people. Who are you? What do you want?"
At the event, DMP commissioner Shafiqul Islam bitterly criticised BNP for terming BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia as the 'first woman freedom fighter'.
"What could be more ridiculous … She who was forsaken by her husband, who asked what she had done at the Pakistan … Now she is supposedly a top freedom fighter. I should not speak further," said Md Shafiqul Islam.
Condemning the statements of police officials, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "These two police officials have committed an unforgivable offence to get favour of the prime minister. They have to pay for it one day. Shafiqul Islam, who is now on extension of the service, has made remarks in such a dirty language, it is not possible to utter this by children of a gentle family, let alone employees of the state."