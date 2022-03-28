IGP and DMP commissioner exceed limits of civility: BNP

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the allegation at a press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday afternoon.

He said, "We condemn, protest and hate the statements of police chief and Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief and demand their termination from job."

IGP Benazir Ahmed and DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam addressed an event organised by Police Service Association at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on 26 March.

Indicating BNP, Benazir Ahmed said, "Leaders of a political party are hiring lobbyists to impose sanctions on the country's economy, writing letters to stop GSP. You people are in politics for the people, yet you declare war against the people. You are acting against the people. Who are you? What do you want?"