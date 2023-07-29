Three Ganatantra Mancha leaders detained from Gabtoli

Police have detained three Ganatantra Mancha leaders from the capital’s Gabtoli area.

Expressing solidarity with the BNP’s sit-in programme, Ganatantra Mancha announced to observe the sit-in programmes in the capital today, Saturday.

While going to join Ganatantra Mancha’s today’s sit-in programme at the entrance of Gabtoli Mazar road, police detained Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Ganatantra Mancha leader and Bhasani Onusari Parishad convener along with Yusuf Selim of Bhashani Onusari Parishad.

Besides, police have also detained Abdur Razzak of Nagorik Oikya. They have been taken to the Darus Salam police station.