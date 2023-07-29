Three Ganatantra Mancha leaders detained from Gabtoli

Police have detained three Ganatantra Mancha leaders from the capital’s Gabtoli area.
Expressing solidarity with the BNP’s sit-in programme, Ganatantra Mancha announced to observe the sit-in programmes in the capital today, Saturday.
While going to join Ganatantra Mancha’s today’s sit-in programme at the entrance of Gabtoli Mazar road, police detained Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Ganatantra Mancha leader and Bhasani Onusari Parishad convener along with Yusuf Selim of Bhashani Onusari Parishad.
Besides, police have also detained Abdur Razzak of Nagorik Oikya. They have been taken to the Darus Salam police station.
During a visit in the area, it was noticed that police weren't allowing leaders-activists to gather at the sit-in programme of Ganatantra Mancha. Alongside police, Chhatra League leaders-activists have also been seen taking positions at different spots on the streets wielding sticks and rods.
Police have detained Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka north city unit BNP from the party’s sit-in programme in Gabtoli. Police picked up Amanullah Aman in a van around 11:45pm today, Saturday.
Meanwhile, BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has been injured in the clashes between police and BNP at Dholaikhal. Police have taken him away as well.
Meanwhile, the law and order enforcement agencies have been on alert at the entrances of Dhaka city centering counter programmes from Awami League and BNP.
Police and other law enforcement agency members have taken position with water cannons and armored vehicles in the areas where BNP has announced their sit-in programmes.
The opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced at the party's grand rally yesterday, Friday, that they would observe sit-ins at different entry points in Dhaka on Saturday morning to press home their one-point demand for the resignation of the government and the next parliament election under a neutral government.
Following the BNP's announcement, the ruling Awami League also announced that they would remain alert at different spots in the capital to resist violence of BNP.