Police obstructs BNP’s march in Bagerhat, 40 detained

BNP central committee education secretary Obaidul Islam said there, obstructing BNP’s march police have detained at least 40 leaders-activists including joint publicity secretary of central BNP Shamimur Rahman and former president of district BNP MA Salam, without any reason.
Apart from this, police had been raiding houses of BNP leaders-activists in different upazila including district Sadar from Friday night.
When asked, additional superintendent of police in Bagerhat, Asaduzzaman said that both Awami League and BNP announced programmes on Saturday. On behalf of the police, BNP was told to postpone their programme to maintain peace and order.
Without paying heed to that, they aggressively observed their programme and attempted subversive activities. Police detained quite a few of them at the time. Necessary measures will be taken after interrogating and investigating the detainees.
Eye witness and party sources reports there are two factions of BNP in Bagerhat. One of the factions started a march at Puratan Bazar More area around 9.15am. Police arriving at the spot then, snatched the banner away.
Leaders and activists at a point took shelter inside former district BNP president MA Salam’s house. Several people were detained from there.
When the other faction of BNP went to observe their programme at the Police Station intersection, police obstructed that as well and detained several people from there.