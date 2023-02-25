Police obstructs BNP’s march in Bagerhat, 40 detained

Police have obstructed BNP’s march in Bagerhat. BNP claims, at the time 40 leaders and activists of the party have been detained from different parts of the town.

They were detained from Muniganj, Puratan Bazar and Police Station More areas in the town from 9:45 till 10:30am on Saturday.

District unit of BNP held a press conference at Bagerhat Press Club at 10:45am.