BNP making evil efforts to recreate 1/11 like situation: Quader

He said BNP is preparing to carry out sabotage to create unrest situation in the country. But AL will remain vigil to protect people’s lives and properties, he said.
“Recently we are noticing that buses are being set on fire out of nowhere, such incident took place in Faridpur. Attacks were launched on police there. Everyone stated that police did not attack first, rather they were attacked,” he mentioned.
The AL general secretary said BNP announced that they will wage movement by creating unity among various parties.
BNP’s programme will not face any obstacle but if they bring misery in public life by carrying out arson attack in the name of movement, AL will not sit idle in such a situation, he said.
“We have electoral pledges to the people. We have responsibility to them. We will have to take captious position to protect their lives and properties,” he said.
AL Joint General Secretaries- Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Afjal Hossain, Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Health Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Publicity Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and other leaders of central committee, Dhaka City South and North AL and associate bodies were present.