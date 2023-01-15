BNP making evil efforts to recreate 1/11 like situation: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is making evil efforts to create 1/11 like situation again in the country to seize state power.

“Though BNP is taking preparation for elections internally but they are not getting surety of winning the polls. So, they are trying to seize power through secret path. They want to create 1/11 like situation again,” he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this while replying to journalists at the joint meeting of AL secretariat with presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka City South and North AL and associate bodies of the party at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office.