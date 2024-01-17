12th parliament
Independent MPs' stance on reserved women's seats not clear
If the 62 independent lawmakers elected in the 12th general elections unite, they will be entitled to 10 reserved seats for women. If not, several avenues are open for independent candidates to field candidates in these constituencies. However, their course of action remains uncertain.
According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seats) Election Act, the 50 reserved seats are distributed proportionally among the winning parties or coalitions in the general elections. Typically, a party or coalition receives one reserved seat for every six seats won.
Independent MPs have multiple options for obtaining reserved seats. They can choose to join any political party or alliance, or they can form one or more independent non-partisan alliances. The formation of such an alliance must be formally communicated in writing to the Election Commission (EC) within 21 working days (by 6 February) of the publication of the gazette of the general election results.
If an individual MP chooses not to join any political party or alliance within this designated period, the Election Commission will list them separately under the 'Non-Party Member List'. Subsequently, a 'Non-Partisan Alliance' will be considered formed with these listed members, and reserved seats will be allocated within this alliance for independent MPs.
The course of action for independent MPs remains uncertain, as there is currently no information on any formal discussions among them. Despite the lack of clarity, some independent MPs have hinted at the possibility of forming a separate group comprising six individuals for the women's seat.
AK Azad, the Independent MP from Faridpur-3 constituency, revealed to Prothom Alo Tuesday night that the matter of reserved women's seats has not been discussed among independent lawmakers.
Moin Uddin, an Independent Member of Parliament from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency and a leader of the Awami League, mentioned that none of the independent MPs have approached him on the matter so far.
Among the 58 independent MPs this time, many are affiliated with the Awami League. Several are now turning their attention to the party president and parliamentary leader, Sheikh Hasina, seeking guidance on their roles in the parliament and the process for securing reserved seats.
Sohrab Uddin, the Independent MP representing Kishoreganj-2 constituency, informed Prothom Alo that independent Members of Parliament anticipate securing 10 or more reserved seats. While there is some mention of forming groups, individual MPs have not formally initiated discussions.
Despite being an independent MP, Sohrab Uddin is also a leader within the Awami League. Currently, he is uncertain about the prime minister's stance on this matter and intends to act in accordance with her instructions.
There is no specific constituency designated for reserved women's seats. According to the law, elections for reserved seats for women must be conducted within 90 days of the publication of the gazette of the results of the general election of the National Assembly. Therefore, this election should be held by 7 April. The inaugural session of the 12th National Parliament is scheduled to commence on 30 January.
A party or alliance can nominate more than one candidate against a single seat, based on the total allocated number of reserved seats it receives. A vote is then required, with only members of parliament from that party or coalition eligible to vote. However, there has been no indication of votes being held for the reserved women's seats so far, as parties or alliances traditionally nominate a single candidate.
Who gets how many seats?
Each wining party alone can seek the seats reserved for women or can form coalition with other parties or independent candidates. The law clearly states the matter.
Awami League won in 223 constituencies and they will get at least 37 seats. There are 62 independent lawmakers and if they all from a non-party coalition they will get at least 10 seats. Jatiya Party won in 11 constituencies and they will get two seats revered for women. The other three parties which won a seat each can form a coalition then they may get a seat reserved for women. This number, however, subject to who is forming coalition with whom.
Announcement of schedule
EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told journalists on Monday that they have received the list of the MPs from the parliament secretary, and the schedule will be announced later with EC’s approval. If EC gives approval next week, voting will be held in February. None has informed the EC yet whether any party or independent candidates would form any collation.
Questions also remain on whether the EC can declare the schedule on the election of the reserved seats for women before 20 February as per the laws.
According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seats) Election Act, EC will prepare separate lists of political parties or coalitions of the MPs in the next 30 working days since the release of the gazette of the polls results.
The list will be then made public at any open place of the EC secretariat in the next working days of the previous deadline, and send a copy to the parliament secretariat. Considering this, EC will have to prepare the voter lists within 20 February, and if they announce schedule before this time, this may draw controversy.
* This report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat and Hasanul Banna