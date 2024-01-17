Independent MPs' stance on reserved women's seats not clear

If the 62 independent lawmakers elected in the 12th general elections unite, they will be entitled to 10 reserved seats for women. If not, several avenues are open for independent candidates to field candidates in these constituencies. However, their course of action remains uncertain.

According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seats) Election Act, the 50 reserved seats are distributed proportionally among the winning parties or coalitions in the general elections. Typically, a party or coalition receives one reserved seat for every six seats won.

Independent MPs have multiple options for obtaining reserved seats. They can choose to join any political party or alliance, or they can form one or more independent non-partisan alliances. The formation of such an alliance must be formally communicated in writing to the Election Commission (EC) within 21 working days (by 6 February) of the publication of the gazette of the general election results.