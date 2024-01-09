Party to decide role of independent candidates: AK Azad

I am an Awami League activist. The prime minister herself told us who weren’t nominated by the party, to contest in the election as independent candidates. The party won’t have any objection to that. I will act as the party says. If it tells us (the independent MPs from the party) to unify, we will do so. Almost all the seats in the parliament will be occupied by the Awami League MPs then. In that case, the party will want us to join the parliament as independent MPs. The party will finalise the decision regarding the roles of the independent candidate in the parliament.