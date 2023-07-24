Hasan urges journalists to protect society from political crime

On Sunday, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, Hasan Mahmud, called on journalists to play their part in safeguarding society against political crimes and the show-off of wealth that is tarnishing the country's image, BSS reports.

He expressed concern about the growing trend of rapid wealth accumulation in the country, leading to increased competition. Hasan attributed this to the flaunting of wealth, which, in turn, pollutes society and fosters unhealthy rivalries.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a discussion organised by the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) on its 40th founding anniversary at the auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).