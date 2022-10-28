BNP can wage movement as AL believes in democracy: PM Hasina

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina today said BNP can wage movements as her party believes in democracy.

"But, the BNP men who are involved in killing and terrorism, including arson attacks and militancy, would have to face the music. They will not be spared," she said in her introductory speech while presiding over the AL central executive committee meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The prime minister said people voted AL to power time and again as they have faith in her party and hoped that they will vote for it this time too.

"But, the people will not vote for the BNP men who are involved in terrorism, killings, arson attacks, plundering of the public wealth, bombs and grenade attacks and money laundering, " she added.

The AL chief asked her party leaders and workers to arrange the 22nd council of the party in an ordinary manner to save money due to the current global crisis.

She asked to form a council preparatory committee.