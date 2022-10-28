BNP can wage movement as AL believes in democracy: PM Hasina

The AL has announced its central council on 24 December, said the party's general secretary and road transport and bridges minister in a news briefing after the meeting.
Sheikh Hasina said the BNP nowadays has been able to wage movements peacefully despite the facts that one after another bomb and grenade attacks were carried out in the meetings of the Awami League after 2001 when the BNP-Jamaat alliance government was in power.
Grenade and bomb attacks were carried out in the meeting of AL leaders Suranjit Sengupta, Kamran and Sheikh Helal, she said, adding that Helal survived the attack narrowly.
Besides, the BNP Jamaat alliance government had conducted inhuman torture on thousands of AL leaders and activists and killed many of them, including Manjurul Imam and Mamtaj, she said.
"There is no single upazila and district across the country where leaders and activists of the Awami League were not killed (during the BNP-Jamaat regime). They wanted to destroy the AL after killing its men. But, the fact is that the AL is becoming stronger day by day as the party has gained people's faith and confidence," she said.
Recalling the inhuman torture on the AL leaders including AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir by the BNP, she said, "The BNP's brutal torture on the AL leaders and activists should not be forgotten rather it should be made public time and again."
Bomb attacks were carried out in 63 districts out of 64 in a synchronized way during the BNP-Jamaat regime, she said, adding that terrorists and militants had brought out processions under police escort in Bangladesh during their regime.
"Sounds of bomb explosions and bullets were heard every night at each of the public universities including Dhaka University during the BNP-Jamaat regime," she said.
BNP-Jamaat alliance and Ershad governments were engaged in the politics of torture, killings, corruption and terrorism whenever they were in power, the prime minister added.