AK Azad's supporters elated, Shamim Haque to go to court

Supporters of independent candidate of the Faridpur-3 (Sadar) seat, AK Azad, broke out in celebration at news of the Awami League candidate Shamim Haque's candidacy being cancelled. They thronged AK Azad's home at Jhiltuli in Faridpur town. AK Azad called upon his supporters to be calm and controlled.
Meanwhile, Shamim Haque's supporters were dismayed at the news of his candidature being cancelled. However, Awami League leaders who support him said that they would go to the Supreme Court to appeal against this decision of the election commission.
Shamim Haque is the Faridpur district Awami League president. He had secured the party nomination for the Faridpur-3 seat. Not managing to secure party nomination, district Awami League advisory council member AK Azad became an independent candidate.
On 8 December, AK Azad lodged an appeal with the election commission, stating that Shamim Haque had dual citizenship -- of Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The next day Shamim Haque submitted an appeal to the election commission, alleging that AK Azad had dual citizenship -- of Bangladesh and the United States. At 11:00am Friday morning the election commission declared AK Azad's candidacy legitimate. However, it cancelled Shamim Haque's candidacy on grounds of dual citizenship.
According to the constitution, any individual holding dual citizenship is disqualified from contesting in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections.
Speculations ran rife among the people of Faridpur as news spread of the cancellation of Shamim Haque's candidacy. People were seen gathering at tea stalls and other places of the town, discussing the matter.
A visit to AK Azad's home in Jhiltuli in the town at around 11:45am Friday morning saw his courtyard was thronging with excited supporters. They were exchanging greetings with AK Azad, shaking hands and embracing him in joy. At one point the main gate of the house had to be closed to control the overflow of supporters.
Speaking in response to the demand of his supporters, AK Azad said, "This incident may be a victory, but it is not final victory. There are two more legal steps. This matter may be taken to the High Court and the Supreme Court." He called upon everyone to remain calm and controlled, saying there should be no procession or celebrations. There must be no objectionable posts uploaded on social media. Discipline must be maintained.
We are not satisfied with the election commission's decision on the question of Shamim Haque's dual citizenship. An appeal will be made today at the High Court against this decision.Ali Ashraf, district Awami League office secretary
Meanwhile, at 12:15pm in the afternoon, a visit to the district Awami League office in Alipur of the town saw a few of Shamim Haque's supporters sitting there dejectedly. They were discussing what would happen next.
Attempts were made to contact Shamim Haque over mobile phone, but he did not respond. District Awami League office secretary Ali Ashraf, however, told Prothom Alo, "We are not satisfied with the election commission's decision on the question of Shamim Haque's dual citizenship. An appeal will be made today at the High Court against this decision." He expressed hope that "we will receive justice though this appeal."
AK Azad's supporter and Awami League central executive committee member Bipul Ghosh said, "I am personally not happy at the cancellation of Shamim Haque's candidacy. We have lost the chance to see how many votes he would secure in the election. I have my doubts as to whether voters will turn up in that many numbers, given this situation."