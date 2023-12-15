AK Azad's supporters elated, Shamim Haque to go to court

Speculations ran rife among the people of Faridpur as news spread of the cancellation of Shamim Haque's candidacy. People were seen gathering at tea stalls and other places of the town, discussing the matter.

A visit to AK Azad's home in Jhiltuli in the town at around 11:45am Friday morning saw his courtyard was thronging with excited supporters. They were exchanging greetings with AK Azad, shaking hands and embracing him in joy. At one point the main gate of the house had to be closed to control the overflow of supporters.

Speaking in response to the demand of his supporters, AK Azad said, "This incident may be a victory, but it is not final victory. There are two more legal steps. This matter may be taken to the High Court and the Supreme Court." He called upon everyone to remain calm and controlled, saying there should be no procession or celebrations. There must be no objectionable posts uploaded on social media. Discipline must be maintained.