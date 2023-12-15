AL candidate Shamim Haque's candidacy cancelled, independent candidate AK Azad stays

In the meantime, the election commission has rejected Shamim Haque's appeal to cancel the candidature of AK Azad. As a result, AK Azad's candidacy remains upheld for this seat.

While Shamim Haque claims to have given up his Dutch citizenship, questions remain regarding the veracity of the claim. There are even allegations of forgery in the papers he submitted to the election commission to support his claim of giving up citizenship to the Netherlands.

According to the constitution, if any individual takes on the citizenship of a foreign country, he or she is disqualified to take part in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. The independent candidate of that constituency, AK Azad, appealed to the election commission against Shamim Haque's candidacy as he allegedly was a Ditch citizen. The hearing was held in part on Wednesday. The election came up with its decision today, Friday.