No instruction to sit-ins in Dhaka 28 Oct: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has no plan to enforce an indefinite sit-in from 28 October, and the party men will return home after the grand rally in Dhaka, clarified the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday.

“We have asked (the party men) to return to their respective places after the 28 October rally and to wait for the next course of the programme. We will announce no programme that requires them to sit-in," he told the reporters after a joint meeting at the party headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.