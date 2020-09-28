Jagannath University Chhatra Dal protests against rape incidents

The Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Dal staged a protest on Monday morning at the university and in Old Dhaka, condemning the rape of a young woman at MC College in Sylhet and of a disabled woman in Khagrachhari.

Leaders and activists of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal said that a faction of the group demonstrated around the campus. Later another faction marched from the campus to Tanti Bazar in Old Dhaka, protesting against the incidents of rape.