Jail Killing Day to be observed tomorrow

The Jail Killing Day will be observed tomorrow as the day is the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August in 1975.
On 3 November 1975, four national leaders, and heroes of the country’s Liberation War — Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman — were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.
The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, that led the Liberation War in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister, and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.
The nation will remember the four national leaders who were also the great heroes of the liberation war, tomorrow with due respect.
Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) will observe the mournful day throughout the country following the health guidelines because of corona pandemic.
The AL has chalked out elaborate programems including hoisting of the national and party flags at half mast at party’s central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban as well as unit offices across the country at the down on the day. Wearing of black badges and hoisting of black flag are also included in the programme.
Awami League will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi around 8:00am.
Leaders from Dhaka city unit Awami League and its associate bodies will also pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at the portrait at the Bangabandhu Bhaban.
Placing wreaths, offering Fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be held at the graves of the four national leaders along with all the martyrs who had been assassinated during the night on 15 August in 1975 at 8.45am.
Floral wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be held at the graveyard of national leader Shahid Kamruzzaman in Rajshahi.
Besides, the AL will arrange a discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 3.30pm. AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will join the programme through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad and other two killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—colonel (retd) Syed Faruque Rahman and lieutenant colonel (retd) Khondoker Abdur Rashid had designed the heinous killing spree of the four national leaders inside the jail.
A five-member killing squad was also formed led by Resalder Musleh Uddin who was very much close to colonel (retd) Faruque Rahman.
“Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad had designed the heinous killing plot exclusively with Farque Rahman and Abdur Rashid”, said Golam Murshid in his book ‘Muktijuddo o Tarpar’.
A probe commission was formed on 18 September in 1980 in London over the killings of 15 August in 1975 and subsequently the jail killing on 3 November in the same year.
“The probe commission was formed following an appeal lodged by Bangabandhu’s two daughters prime minister Sheikh Hasian and Sheikh Rehana, Mohammad Selim, son of Monsur Ali and Syed Ashraful Islam, son of slain leader Syed Nazrul Islam”, said professor Abu Sayeed in his book ‘Bangabandhu murder facts and documents. In that time, the probe commission became ineffective due to non-cooperation by the then Bangladesh government led by president Ziaur Rahman and refused to provide visa by the government to a probe commission member.