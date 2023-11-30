Shakib served show cause notice

Awami League candidate from Magura-1 constituency and the T2O and ODI skipper of Bangladesh national cricket team Shakib Al Hasan has been served a show cause notice for breaching electoral code of conduct.

He has been asked to respond to the show cause notice in person to the electoral inquiry committee for Magura-1 constituency on Friday.

A letter, signed by Magura -1 electoral inquiry committee chief and joint district and sessions judge Satyabrata Shikder, was sent to Shaikb on Thursday.

The letter reads, “Shakib Al Hasan entered the Magura town with a motorcade on Wednesday. He joined a public reception in the town later which caused traffic congestion. This incident came up in several media reports. It’s a clear breach of the electoral code of conduct.”